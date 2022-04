Megs Emanuel created Brody’s Flowers and Brody’s Babies after she lost her son Brody nine years ago. Brody’s Flowers delivers flowers on Mother’s Day to ladies in care facilities, and Brody’s Babies delivers realistic baby dolls to women in memory care.

There are many ways you can donate,

Venmo: @brodysflowers

PayPal at brodysflowers@yahoo.com

or on Facebook.