Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re wrapping up our healthy habits week and Hollywood fitness instructor Tiffany Daniels is telling us why we should be adding movement to our lives. Tiffany highly suggests trying a spin class. She explains that spin classes are a great way to get cardio because the rider has more freedom in things like speed and resistance which may help ease some nerves of those who are anxious about spin classes being too hard. While spin classes are Tiffany’s favorite form of cardio, she says that it is more important to just get movement in no matter what that looks like.