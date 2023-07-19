Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Will.i.am has announced that he and Britney Spears have collaborated again. The last time they collaborated was in 2012 with their song ‘Scream and Shout’ but this song is called ‘Mindyourbusiness.’ This is also the first collab Britney has done since doing ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John. Also tonight, striking actors are sharing how much they make from streaming residuals. Mandy Moore says that her residuals from This Is Us are less than a dollar. Finally, tonight, Disney is going to be releasing a 4K version of the original 1950 movie Cinderella. It will be available to see starting August 25. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.