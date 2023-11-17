Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique continues to get into the Holiday spirit as she visits the Williams Tree Farm for this week’s Tam on the Town. She loved the variety of trees that are available at the farm as well as the décor that they offer in their retail space. Taminique also quickly fell in love with the puppies. Williams Tree Farm has been a family-owned business for over 75 years and it is a great place to make some holiday memories with the entire family. You can visit them at 4661 Yale Bridge Rd, Rockton, Il or you can also check them out online at williamstreefarm.com. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.