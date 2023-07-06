ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on our search for the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream is Willyums Dari Fair in Rockford. It used to be just Dari Fair but recently came into ownership of Keith Williams. Michelle points out how busy they are, so they are obviously still popular! While their ice cream is delicious, they also serve grill food. Keith even mentions that they have vegan grill items available which is awesome. Michelle even tries her hand at making an ice cream cooler. You can visit Willyums Dari Fair at 2813 Killburn Ave in Rockford. If you think Willyums Dari Fair has the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream, you can vote once an hour every hour on each device here.