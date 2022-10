Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We are back with another Wine Wednesday brought to you by Artale Wine Co. Tonight we have the Iron and Sand Cabernet Sauvignon from 2019. This wine is from Paso Robles California. This is a darker wine, dense purple in color with aromas of dark red fruit, blueberry, black cherry, and cola with flavors of cherry, blackberry, coffee, mocha, and vanilla. To pick up a bottle head to Artale Wine Co. at 6876 Spring Creek Rd Rockford.