Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Every Wednesday we’re showing off a bottle of wine from Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the San Vicente Chianti Riserva from 2018. This is a mid-range red wine and is perfect for all your holiday parties. Its best paired with salami, aged cheeses, and grilled meats. You can always pick up a bottle of the Wine Wednesday wine at Artale Wine Company.