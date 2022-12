Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Wine Wednesday sponsored by Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the Ste Chapelle soft white which is a part of the Chateau series. This wine has highlights of tropical, citrus, and floral notes with a sweet finish. It is best served with mild cheeses, fruit, and seafood dishes. You can always pick up the Wine Wednesday wine at Artale Wine Company in Rockford.