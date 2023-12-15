Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Winnebago County CASA provides the community with a strong Court Appointed Special Advocates for children program. Executive Director James Hutson shares how important their program is and that children who have a CASA tend to be more successful in their cases. According to their website at winnebagocountycasa.org ‘A Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, is a trained community member appointed by a Juvenile Court judge to represent the best interests of a child who has experienced abuse or neglect and whose case is brought before the court.’ Natalia Arroyave is a CASA advocate herself and she loves being able to make a difference in kids lives. To learn more about how you can become a volunteer for Winnebago County CASA you can visit their website at winnebagocountycasa.org. James and Natalia are also helping us make roasted egg plant for Air Fry Day. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Air Fried Eggplant

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

1 eggplant cut into 1-inch pieces

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and toss until eggplant pieces are coated with olive oil and spices. Put the eggplant in the air fryer basket.

Air fry the eggplant at 375F for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.