Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week we aren’t just highlighting one female athlete, we’re highlighting a whole team! Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate is back to tell us all about the Winnebago Girls Track team going to State! Regan shares how they were team champions at their sectional and had six first place wins. The State championships are this weekend and we wish them the best of luck.