Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love checking in with marketing director Liz Hiemstra from Womanspace and hearing about the exciting things that are always going on at Womanspace. Right now, they are preparing for their Fall into Winter art show. It will run through December 3rd and the art is focused on the time of year where fall blends into winter. Liz points out that some of the art is more fall, some is more winter, and some is the perfect blend of both. Anyone can view the artwork and artists can submit their own work. Liz is also excited about the There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market. The market will run from December 7- December 10 at Womanspace. The gallery will be turned into a winter wonderland and there will be complimentary hot drinks and treats being served. To keep up with everything going on at Womanspace, head to their website at womanspace-rockford.org.

Sponsored By Womanspace