Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

International Yoga Day is on June 21, and it was established in 2014 by the United Nations. Rockford Yoga Day was then established in 2017. Womanspace really wanted to make this year’s Rockford Yoga Day a big celebration, so they are inviting 8 yoga studios from all over Rockford to Womanspace to help host a whole day of yoga.

From 8a.m. to 8p.m. Womanspace Yoga Instructor Rhiannon Yandell says that yoga is for everyone even if it might seem intimidating to some. She says that she hears all the time that people don’t want to try yoga because they feel they don’t have the body or the flexibility. Womanspace will have many yoga classes that are great for beginners.

The types of yoga they will be offering range from styles like restorative to hip hop! This event will be great for those who are experts at yoga and those who aren’t sure what it is and are trying it for the first time.

Rhiannon even has Michelle try out some simple moves. To learn more about the Rockford Yoga Day event or about Womanspace, head to womanspace-rockford.org.