Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

“Fashion is the second dirtiest business behind oil.” Says Sarene Alsharif from Tad More Tailoring. She says that we all can help change that by using things like second hand or upcycled fashion. Tad More Tailoring and Womanspace are teaming up to put on an incredible fashion show event called ‘Restyle the Runway.’

This event will have a luncheon and fashion show utilizing restyled, upcycled, and repurposed clothing. The art will also be made from repurposed textiles. Elizabeth McMullen from Womanspace shares that there are so many clothing items that we wear once or twice and then we just throw them away.

Elizabeth and Sarene want everyone to think about how much more use we could get out of clothing with just a little bit of repurposing. Elizabeth says that today is technically the last day they are accepting clothing donations, but they are willing to make an exception to those still wishing to donate.

Restyle the Runway will take place on Saturday, September 9 at Regents Hall at Rockford University from 11:00am-3:00pm. Tickets are not available yet, but you can keep an eye out for them by heading to womanspace-rockford.org.

You can visit Womanspace at 3333 Maria Linden Dr, Rockford Illinois.