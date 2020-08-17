Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration

This year marks the 100th anniversary since women got the right to vote, and we’re celebrating here in Rockford. On Tuesday, August 18th, you can be part of the celebration parade. Michelle Duster, great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, will be there – as well as other notable Rockfordians. The event takes place on August 18th at 12:30 p.m. at Rockford University Parking Lot A. You can find all the information you need by following @WSC2020IL on Facebook. Register your vehicle in the parade by calling 815-985-8751 or email nblmstnd25861@gmail.com.