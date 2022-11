Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is World’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day and Michelle’s mom is here with us tonight to discuss pancreatic cancer and to make a purple cocktail on Spirit Day. We’re talking about the most common symptoms of pancreatic cancer and how much our knowledge on pancreatic cancer has changed since Michelle’s mom was diagnosed 16 years ago. For more information on pancreatic cancer please visit pancan.org