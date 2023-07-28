Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It takes a village to raise a child and few people understand that more than the people at Wright Way Youth Foundation. Board member Janene Stephenson says that the Wright Way Youth Foundation was founded 7 years ago by her son Lester Wright. The mission of the foundation is to get youth off the streets and to be a community resource for families. Wright Way Youth accomplishes this by hosting events where kids can have fun with their parents. One upcoming event is the Kickball tournament on Saturday, August 5th. This event will be held from 1:00pm- 5:00pm at Andrews Park. They also offer summer program hours. To register for the kickball tournament head over to their Facebook page at Teaching The Youth The Wright Way. We’re also making BBQ chicken crescents for Air Fry Day! Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

1 package crescent dough or pizza dough

1 cup chicken cooked and shredded

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese shredded

Instructions

Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees F, using the air fryer setting, preheat for 2-4 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken and barbecue sauce.

On a flat surface, roll out the crescent roll dough and separate it into crescent roll triangles. Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the chicken and barbecue sauce mixture onto each crescent dough triangle or rectangle shape. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese over the chicken mixture.

Use a fork to seal the edges.

Spray the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray, or brush with olive oil. Place the bites in the basket of the air fryer, making sure the dough pieces are not touching, in a single layer.

Air fry the crescent rolls at 375°F for 5-6 minutes, or until they’re golden brown and crispy. For added flavor, brush with melted butter during the cooking process

Remove the crescent rolls from the air fryer and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.