Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taking care of our mental health can be difficult and even feel impossible at times but there is always someone who can help. Lesly Martinez started Love Your Mental as a small project as an ICU nurse, but it is flourishing into a successful business. It is a mental health advocacy brand that makes items such as pins, shirts, affirmation cards, and more.

Lesly is excited to be teaming up with Rachel Bagne, owner of RealBeautifulYOU for the Love Your Mental event happening on July 30. This event is raising money for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

It will be the first charity event in Rockford that combines traditional and alternative mental health therapies.

Lesly is so grateful that the event has 70 sponsors in the heart of downtown Rockford. Rachel’s goal is to introduce her style of therapy to the general public of Rockford. The Love Your Mental event will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 11:00am-5:00pm at 420 N Main St.

There will be Love Your Mental products for sale along with RealBeauifulYOU classes. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

To learn more about Love Your Mental, check out loveyourmental.com.