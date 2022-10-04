Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

A big obstacle to overcoming mental illness is breaking down the stigma that surrounds it. Dr. Ken Duckworth has a new book to help address that stigma and he’s telling us all about it. Dr. Duckworth is the Chief Medical Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the largest US grassroots mental health organization. His new book is called ‘You are not alone’ and its goal is to help people have an open conversation about mental illness without any shame or isolation. He expresses the importance of keeping the language around mental health accessible without any research complexities which is why the book is focused on stories of regular people and their families struggling with mental illness instead of medical research papers. For more information on ‘You are not alone’ and ‘NAMI’ visit NAMI.org/notalonebook