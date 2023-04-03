Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off our search for the Stateline’s Best Brunch at Alpine View Restaurant in Rockford. They serve their breakfast all day long which is perfect for those who love breakfast food. Nick Isai, general manager of Alpine View is proud of their wide variety of breakfast including 20 types of skillets. We think the stuffed French toast is delicious! If you think that Alpine View Restaurant has the best brunch in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm on April 11th here. You can also visit Alpine View Restaurant at 1710 S Alpine Rd, Rockford.