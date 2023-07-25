Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

After seeing the Barbie movie you can head to the Barbie Café in Chicago to feel like a real Barbie! The moment you step inside you are transported into the world of Malibu Barbie. The Barbie Café is an interactive experience where you can enjoy a nice meal and a ton of photo ops. Michelle got the California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich with a side salad and Taminique got the Beach Burger with steamed broccoli. For drinks Michelle got the Think Pink Margarita and Taminique got the Beach Mojito. The Barbie Café is full of bright colors that will make you feel like you’re at a fantastical beach. You can get your picture taken with props, in a Barbie box, or even while roller skating. The Café just got extended to October 15, so everyone has plenty of time to check it out. It is located at 324 S Racine Ave, Chicago IL. You can order tickets at bucketlisters.com.