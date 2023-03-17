Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Some people might think that a library card is just to check out some books but at the Rockford Public Library it means so much more. Getting a card is so easy and you can access almost anything at the library. The Rockford Public Library allows people to check out 50 items at a time. This includes DVDs, video games, digital books, and more. They have an extensive collection of material that you just have to check out. You can pre-register for your library card by heading to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.