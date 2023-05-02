Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford has so much going on this month and Emily Sotakoun from the Steve Shannon show is back to break it all down for us! Tonight, is the return of Food Truck Tuesdays at the Nicholas Conservatory! Every Tuesday you can check out a ton of local food trucks from 4:00pm-9:00pm and enjoy the gardens. For the littles in your life, PAW Patrol Live will be coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on May 16 and May 17. George Lopez is also coming to the Coronado on May 20 for his OMG Hi comedy tour. Emily is also telling us about an exciting chance for people to win a pair of tickets to see Lizzo in concert. Make sure to download the 97ZOK app and check out 97zokonline.com.