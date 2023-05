Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Mother’s Day is inching closer and closer but there is still time to spoil your mom by getting her tickets to the Mary’s Market Mother’s Day Brunch at the Tebala Event Center. This event will have a delicious menu with Bloody Mary and Mimosa bars. There are multiple time reservations to choose from spanning 10am-3pm. This pop-up is bound to be a great time to celebrate mothers the way they deserve. Order your tickets now at marysmarket.com/mothersdayevent/.