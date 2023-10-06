Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and there is an awesome event called Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk happening tomorrow! Alderwoman 12th Ward City of Rockford Gina Meeks shares her story of how she was diagnosed with breast cancer and became an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Senior Director at American Cancer Society Emily Lipinsky encourages all women to get their mammograms, have conversations with their doctors, and be their own biggest health advocates. The walk is happening tomorrow at Rock Valley College. It starts at 9:00am and you can register for the walk by heading to their website makingstrideswalk.org/rockfordil. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds that can support breast cancer patients and save their lives. You won’t want to miss this great walk for an even better cause.