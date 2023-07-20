Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love sharing all the awesome things that will await you at the Wisconsin State Fair and tonight Tess Kerksen is talking about the awesome agricultural shows that are happening this year. Tess says that there are agricultural barns open throughout the state fair for people to enjoy. One of the special shows include the Clydesdales and Drill Team. Tess is really excited about these shows and there will also be the National’s Largest Junior Cattle Dairy show. There are also milking demonstrations with the cows. Another one of Tess’s favorites is the Plien Air at the Fair. Plien Air means art out in the open and there is some beautiful art done of the animals. There is also a Young People’s Art Exhibit for grades 6-12. The Wisconsin State Fair is open from August 3-13 at 640 South 84th street West Allis, WI. To learn more about the fair, head to wistatefair.com.