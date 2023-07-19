Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is once again time for Wine Wednesday! Tonight, we’re trying the Cherry Rosé. It stars off as the Estate Marechal Foch Rosé and then it is sweetened with cherry juice. The balance of grape and cherry makes this wine so refreshing on a hot summer day. It is said that this wine pairs best with snacks such as cheese and chocolate. This wine would be perfect for your next picnic. You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com. You’ll want to visit them this Saturday because they will be having live music from 1:00pm-4:00pm with LA Drive at the vineyard. You won’t want to miss it!