Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We can’t end a Wednesday without telling you about another amazing wine from Massbach Ridge Winery. This week we have the Blushing Pink. This wine is a semi-sweet blushing wine made from blending the St. Pepin and Marechal Foch grapes. There are flavors of grapefruit and strawberries, and it pairs best with a charcutier spread. Massbach Ridge Winery also wants everyone to know that they have started their harvest for this year’s St Pepin grapes. You can get up close and personal with the grapes this Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm at Music at the Vineyard. You can get any of our Wine Wednesday wines by visiting Massbach Ridge Winery at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, Il. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery