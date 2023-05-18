Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Mental Health Awareness Week continues with a local motivational speaker who found his way through a very dark time in his life. Zach Haney is with us to share mental health tips and his journey with his own mental health. He shares that he used to feel like a victim of his circumstances, but he found ways to grasp control over his life. We think it’s so impressive how someone so young could become such a leader in their community. To check out more from him, head to his YouTube channel at Zach Haney Speaks.