Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are looking for our GDS Mom of the Year brought to you by Mary’s Market and it might be your mom! Click here to nominate your mom now! Kathy Copcutt is giving us all the details on the awesome gifts the Mom of the Year will win. The amazing brands include BabyGold, Philip B, Dyson Mother’s Day Sets, Bandolier, Rose Pops, Laura Geller, Super Zero, Simitri, BlowFish Shoes, VoChill, Melissa’s Produce, and Mercado Central. The GDS Mom of the Year will also win 3 tickets to the Mary’s Market Mother’s Day Brunch. All you have to do is include a picture of your favorite mom, write a reason on your nomination, and your contact info. We can’t wait to see your moms, sisters, friends, and grandmas be nominated!