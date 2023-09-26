Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The moment you step into Sawdust and Iron in Clinton Wisconsin, you get the impression that it is a great place to find a gift. Owners of Sawdust and Iron Peggy and Mat Teubert are proud to show off everything they offer to their customers. Peggy says that a lot of customers come to them for their barrel work and their ability to customize gifts. They don’t just offer their items in their store; they also offer items from local vendors. Peggy and Mat are also excited to talk about the Clinton County Market happening next Sunday, October 1st. It is taking place right next door to their 207 Allen St, Clinton, WI location and there is going to be a ton of handmade/ locally made items. About 40 different vendors will be participating and there will be food trucks along with fresh cider doughnuts. The event will be held from 9:00am-3:00pm. To learn more about Sawdust and Iron, head to their website sawdustandironclinton.com.

Sponsored By Sawdust and Iron