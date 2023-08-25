Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This weekend, there is going to be a big Italian party at Lino’s Restaurant, and you’re invited! The event is going to be tomorrow, August 26, from 4:00pm-10:00pm and there will be so much fun things happening. There will be music, Italian food, drink specials, giveaways, Amici Italian dancers, and more. All the proceeds from food and beverages from the event will go to 6 local non-profits. Jennifer Stark from the Golden Apple Foundation and Cole Bathje from the Rockford Promise are showing off some of the drinks that will be at the event as well as tasting our Air Fry Day kale chips. The event is free admission. Make sure to check out our Air Fry Day recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups kale Use Curly kale. Wash the kale well.

½ teaspoon olive oil Avocado oil. Olive oil can be used instead, if needed.

¼ teaspoon salt Preferably coarse sea salt, but any salt will do.

INSTRUCTIONS

Remove the thick inner rib from each kale leaf.

Tear kale into pieces.

Place kale pieces in a single layer in an air fryer basket fit for your air fryer.

Lightly coat each piece with oil. See notes about the avocado oil spray that I use.

Sprinkle with salt.

Air fry at 325° for 3-4 minutes. If your air fryer is pre-heated, they probably won’t take longer than 3 minutes, so keep a close eye on them.

Let cool to room temperature. Enjoy!