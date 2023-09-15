Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sam Tenuto and Laureen Beck from Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley are here tonight to share how people can become foster parents! They say that there is a big need for foster parents in Illinois and their mission is to help families get the help and support they need. They offer things like counseling, community outreach, and treatment for getting kids comfortable in foster care. To learn more about Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley or to make a donation, please visit their website ysbiv.org.

Sponsored by Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley