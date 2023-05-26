Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is all about having fun in the sun and lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner is talking us through the hottest toys of the season. The first toy she’s showing off would make a great gift for all the dogs in our lives. It is the Frisbee Whizzbee from Jazwares. This frisbee has curved edges with soft, durable rubber which makes it easy to throw and easy for dogs to catch. Next, Elizabeth is showing off the Encanto Tonie from Tonies. The Encanto Tonie is great for story time and for kids with active imaginations. It plays original songs that kids know and love with their favorite characters. The last two toys are amazing for getting kids outside and exploring. There is the Rain Showers Splash Tub and the Fömalanche foam making machine. If you want to get your hands on any of these toys, check out wernerinfo.com.