Rockford Ill (WTVO)—

We’re at the new location of Circle of Wellness in Loves Park and we’re excited to be talking about all the services they offer. Leila MacQueen, owner of Circle of Wellness is chatting with us about their Lasers & Wine & Shockwave Oh My! Event. Michelle also tries out their laser treatment for wrinkles and sunspots.

Facebook: CircleofWellness

Twitter: @cowrockford

Website: circleofwellnessrockford.com