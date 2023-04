Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Starting things off in the social media world, Zendaya gave a surprise Coachella performance over the weekend. It was the first time she’s performed on stage in 7 years, and she performed with Labrinth. Also tonight, Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading back to the big screen and Ben Affleck claims that J.Lo can eat whatever she wants and look the same. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.