76% of Americans have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine, according to Nutrisystem

(KTLA) — Americans have lost hope in getting a summer body this year apparently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nutrisystem surveyed 2,000 and found 76% have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine. Sixty-three percent say instead of focusing on a summer body, they’re now focusing on getting a post-quarantine body.
Some factors to blame include maintaining a consistent sleep and eating schedule, keeping a positive attitude, not drinking at all hours of the day, and trouble with eating healthy.
