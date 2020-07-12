76% of Americans have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine, according to Nutrisystem

FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A report released on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 says nearly half of American adults will be obese within a decade and one-quarter will be severely so. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

(KTLA) — Americans have lost hope in getting a summer body this year apparently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nutrisystem surveyed 2,000 and found 76% have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine. Sixty-three percent say instead of focusing on a summer body, they’re now focusing on getting a post-quarantine body.

Some factors to blame include maintaining a consistent sleep and eating schedule, keeping a positive attitude, not drinking at all hours of the day, and trouble with eating healthy.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

