Healthy habits to practice during stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While these are not “normal” times during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, but experts say that we should still maintain our regular habits for our health. For instance, instead of going out to the gym one can try doing yoga at home or going for a walk in the neighborhood.

While many people tend to eat unhealthy foods during stressful times, Dr. Oday Alsarraf, a psychiatrist at SwedishAmerican, is reminding everyone that is still very important to set limits.

“We want to encourage supporting our local restaurants. But, maybe limit that to once a week, twice a week, or maybe for a date night or special occasions as well,” Dr. Alsarraf said.

The doctor encouraged everyone to make a list before going to the grocery store and trying new recipes. Spending less money impulsively on junk food is probably great advice for everyone whether there is a pandemic or not.

Dr. Alsarraf also stressed the importance of getting enough sleep.

