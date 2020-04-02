Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to holds Thursday briefing

6-week-old baby dies from coronavirus in Connecticut

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTVO) — A 6-week-old baby is believed to be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the baby was taken to the hospital in an unresponsive state last week. Doctors were unable to revive the newborn.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” Lamont said.

A Chicago infant under 1-year-old died on Saturday, health officials announced. Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the child had tested positive for coronavirus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story