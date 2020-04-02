6-week-old baby dies from coronavirus in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTVO) — A 6-week-old baby is believed to be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the baby was taken to the hospital in an unresponsive state last week. Doctors were unable to revive the newborn.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” Lamont said.

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

A Chicago infant under 1-year-old died on Saturday, health officials announced. Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the child had tested positive for coronavirus.

