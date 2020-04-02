6-week-old baby dies from coronavirus in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTVO) — A 6-week-old baby is believed to be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the baby was taken to the hospital in an unresponsive state last week. Doctors were unable to revive the newborn.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” Lamont said.
A Chicago infant under 1-year-old died on Saturday, health officials announced. Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the child had tested positive for coronavirus.
