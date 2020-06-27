Colon cancer becoming more apparent at younger age

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors are noticing a shift in the age of adults being diagnosed with colon cancer. The American Cancer Society says diagnosis of those under 55 are up 2%.

Some epidemiologists believe that diet, too much red meat, and obesity could be the factors. Family history can also play a role, according to one OSF Healthcare physician who says colonoscopy testing should now start at age 45–in addition to other preventative efforts.

“Prevention of colon cancer is very possible. There is a large amount of literature to support this. Decrease in red meat consumption decrease the risk of colon cancer. Increase exercise again decrease the risk of colon cancer. More green leafy vegetables in your diet decreases the risk of colon cancer,” explained Dr. Shylendra Sreenivasappa.

Colon cancer symptoms include left side abdominal pain, constipation, and fatigue. Doctors say these signs should not be ignored.

