1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois announced Tuesday, 74 additional deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 74 additional deaths.

The deaths reported on Tuesday include:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

– Jackson County: 1 male 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 50s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

– Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+

Clay County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said, “If you leave home please wear a mask and keep distance, no matter what. Keep washing you hands and clean commonly used surfaces.”

Ezeike said her office is conducting follow up surveys with patients who have recovered from COVID-19. At 7 days after their diagnosis, 44 percent recover. At 14 days, the recovery rate rises to 50 percent, and at 21 days, 60 percent recover and show no symptoms.

