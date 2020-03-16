15 Illinois counties have cases of COVID-19, including Winnebago Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. The coronavirus disease has now made its way to 15 counties in Illinois with 105 total confirmed cases.

Counties with confirmed cases include with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties. Peoria and Will counties are the latest to report cases.

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

Many of the people who were diagnosed with the virus do not have a clear connection to travel or interacting with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Most instances of the illness are mild, but older people and those with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for developing a serious case.

Health experts emphasize the importance of social distancing. They also advise against using public transportation and limiting the time spent in the community.

