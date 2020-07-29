21 states declared in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus restriction rollbacks

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about his administration’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced new guidelines for schools to re-open as the U.S. reported more COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks (915,000) than it did during all of June. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — As the COVID-19 death toll surges nationwide, the federal government has flagged 21 states as in the “red zone” of rising infection rates.

According to The Guardian, the nation experienced the deadliest day of the summer in the last 234 hours, suffering more than 1,200 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, the highest reported since May.

Deaths have been rising for three weeks in a row. According to an internal FEMA memo obtained by ABC News, cases are going down but deaths are surging, with cases decreasing 0.6% in the 7 days ending Monday, but the same time period saw a 30.1% increase in deaths.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Tuesday, “We can see the virus moving north. What we’re seeing across the south right now is both rural infections, as well as small metros and major metros, simultaneously.”

In Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, the surge of new hospitalizations has overwhelmed hospitals. Texas has seen 4,000 deaths in July, with 2,690 in Florida and 2,500 in California.

The states in the “red zone” – Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin – each had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, the New York Times reported, according to internal federal figures.

