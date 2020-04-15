Live Now
2nd Chicago firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WGN) — A second Chicago firefighter has died from complications of COVID-19.

Edward Singleton, 55, passed away Tuesday night, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford confirmed. He joined the department in 1987, and was assigned to Midway Airport.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Earlier this week, firefighter Mario Araujo was laid to rest after passing away from COVID-19 related complications. He was 49 years old and had no known underlying conditions.

He served most of his 17-year career on Truck 25 in Rogers Park.

