4-year-old with brain cancer can’t get chemo after testing positive for COVID-19

NASSAU COUNTY, NY (CNN) — A four-year-old in New York is recovering from surgery to treat cancer in his brain. He also needs chemo-therapy — but he can’t get it because he tested positive for covid-19.

When 4-and-a half year old Matteo Feruzi started feeling sick – his mom, Jennifer, wasn’t that concerned.

“Honestly, we just thought it was a stomach virus,” she said.

But quickly other symptoms developed including Matteo’s eyes – which began to cross.

Matteo was rushed to Cohen’s children’s hospital – where it was discovered he had an inoperable malignant brain tumor.

“I didn’t expect to get this diagnosis,” Jennifer said.

Matteo had emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

The boy was then sent home to recover before he could begin chemotherapy, but that’s when things became more complicated.

Jennifer came down with the coronavirus and had to self-quarantine.

“It was hard for me to be in the bedroom so sick and hearing him out there, not be able to tell him it’s ok, Mommy’s here,” she said.

Matteo also tested positive for the coronavirus, which has now delayed him getting the lifesaving treatment he needs.

Jen says both she and Matteo were recently re-tested – but both are still positive. She is hoping and praying the next test will give doctors the go ahead to save her son’s life.

“It’s such a crazy time for the whole world, we are all in a crisis,” she said.

Jen says the message she wants to share during this heart wrenching time: “If your child is showing symptoms or complaining about something, absolutely get them into their pediatrician right away. And even if it’s nothing, it is better to be safe than sorry.”

Once he gets to start chemo– Matteo will have treatments for at least a year.

