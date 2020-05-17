57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County on Sunday, surpasses 1,500 cases total

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 57 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,501. There were no new deaths reported on Sunday, as the number of fatalities remains at 41.

There have been 348 patients to recover from the virus so far, an additional 10 in the past 24 hours. Nearly 15,000 tests have been performed throughout the county.

via WCHD

There are currently 208 hospital beds available and 53 empty ICU beds in the county.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

