6-year-old Illinois boy battles mysterious illness linked to COVID-19

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — 6-year-old Nolan Garcia has been hospitalized for an inflammatory syndrome doctors believe is related to the novel coronavirus.

“It started off as just a fever for about three days,” his mom, Sara, told WLS. “The fever was bad. It went up to about 104.9 degrees.”

He was immediately placed in the ICU of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Nolan is one of a growing number of children suffering from an inflammatory syndrome whose symptoms include fever, abdominal pains, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes and swollen lymph nodes.

“I think as the weeks go on we will have many more kinds in the United States affected by this,” said Dr. Frank Belmonte, Advocate Health.

According to NYC Health, doctors say 15 children have been hospitalized with symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disesase, which include inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries.

“We did all the social distancing, we did not go on play dates, we didn’t go anywhere,” Sara said. “I just don’t know.”

Patients with Kawasaki disease can be treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin. Doctors say any patients that meet the following criteria should be reported to their local health department:

Less than 21 years old with persistent fever for more than 4 days

incomplete Kawasaki disease, typical Kawasaki disease, and/or toxic shock syndrome-like presentation

No alternative etiology identified that explains the clinical presentation (note: patients should be reported regardless of SARS-CoV-2 PCR test result).

