65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Sunday, May 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 24 new deaths.

Cook County: 2 female 60s, 2 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s

Ford County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 40s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated. However, in Winnebago County, only 35.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267. As of Thursday night, 1,417 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 16-May 22 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-May 22 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses.

On Saturday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.