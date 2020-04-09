9 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County for Wednesday, no additional deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nine new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday by the Winnebago County Health Department. That brings the total of cases to 76 in the county. No additional deaths were reported.
The county currently has 312 hospital beds, 73 of which are ICU beds. A total of 88 ventilators are also available.
The health department also announced on Wednesday that they are investigating positive COVID-19 cases at two local long term care facilities, Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.
