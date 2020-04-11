ALA: Smoking weed raises the risk of COVID-19 complications

(WIAT & CNN) If you are bored or stressed by the coronavirus outbreak, experts from the American Lung Association say DON’T use marijuana to relax.



According to health experts, it increases your risk of experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, says that COVID-19 affects breathing and so does smoking marijuana.



He says the use of the drug causes inflammation, which is kind of like bronchitis. And if you get COVID-19 on top of that, it could be a major problem.



The American Lung Association says even occasional marijuana smoothing could cause issues. Health experts say it could confuse doctors who try to diagnose you.

