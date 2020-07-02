BBB: there are no such things as face mask exemption cards

(WXIN) — The United States Department of Justice and Better Business Bureau are warning organizations about cards or flyers they may see regarding face masks.

The Better Business Bureau said a group calling themselves the Freedom to Breathe Agency is circulating cards and flyers online. The cards claim the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask.

The cards also claim that wearing a mask may pose a mental or physical risk to the carrier and that asking about the condition is a violation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The DOJ says the information was not issued or endorsed by the agency. Health experts and the DOJ urge people not to believe the claim that wearing a mask may prove a mental or physical risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of a face mask when going out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing and hand washing.

In Illinois, people must wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant.

